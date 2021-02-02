Draw from last year's Herts county T20 cricket competition to be used in 2021
- Credit: DANNY LOO
The draw for the 2020 Hertfordshire T20 county competition will not go to waste following a meeting of the Herts Cricket League.
Last year's event was scheduled but then cancelled as COVID-19 cancelled almost all sporting action but it has now been decided that the 2020 competition will just be played this year.
It means Potters Bar are in group D alongside neighbours North Mymms although they have been kept apart in the draw.
Bar will play Premier Division rivals Radlett with the winners up against either North Mymms or Championship side Langleybury.
Those games will be held at Radlett's Cobden Hill ground on Saturday, May 1.
Welwyn Garden City meanwhile will be the hosts of group B. They will play Bishop's Stortford with the winners playing Preston or Letchworth Garden City.
Old Owens meanwhile will play Harpenden at Reed, Hoddesdon the other team in their group.
Most Read
- 1 Funeral fundraiser raises thousands in a day for mother-of-three who died
- 2 Door-to-door testing rolled out as South African COVID-19 variant found in Herts
- 3 Driver caught at 99mph on A1(M) during icy conditions
- 4 10,000 households in Herts will be asked to do COVID test due to new South African variant
- 5 Man charged with murder following the death of a woman
- 6 Doctor to be struck off medical register after over 100 indecent images of children found
- 7 BMW makes off from the scene on A1000 after cyclist suffers injuries
- 8 Charity group shuts up shop with last donation of £7,500 funding schools needing laptops
- 9 Murder investigation: Family pay tribute to the 'most kind' woman who died in her home
- 10 Hospitals see 10 per cent drop in COVID-19 patients - but severe cases remain high
The winners of the four groups will then go on to the finals day at a venue to be arranged on Sunday, June 27.