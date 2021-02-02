Draw from last year's Herts county T20 cricket competition to be used in 2021

Published: 11:25 AM February 2, 2021

Potters Bar Cricket Club will face Radlett, North Mymms and Langleybury in the county T20 competition. - Credit: DANNY LOO

The draw for the 2020 Hertfordshire T20 county competition will not go to waste following a meeting of the Herts Cricket League.

Last year's event was scheduled but then cancelled as COVID-19 cancelled almost all sporting action but it has now been decided that the 2020 competition will just be played this year.

It means Potters Bar are in group D alongside neighbours North Mymms although they have been kept apart in the draw.

Bar will play Premier Division rivals Radlett with the winners up against either North Mymms or Championship side Langleybury.

Those games will be held at Radlett's Cobden Hill ground on Saturday, May 1.

Welwyn Garden City meanwhile will be the hosts of group B. They will play Bishop's Stortford with the winners playing Preston or Letchworth Garden City.

Old Owens meanwhile will play Harpenden at Reed, Hoddesdon the other team in their group.

The winners of the four groups will then go on to the finals day at a venue to be arranged on Sunday, June 27.