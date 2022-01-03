Welwyn Garden City chosen as hosts for one group of county T20 curtain-raiser tournament
- Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY
The shambolic performances of England in the Ashes series may have left a sour taste in the mouth but the cricket season suddenly seems a lot closer after a number of announcements from the Herts League.
Premier Division Welwyn Garden City are among the clubs chosen to host one of the four groups of the county T20, a now traditional curtain raiser to the main league season.
They play Reed in the first of the semi-finals in group C while Potters Bar and Old Owens will battle it out for derby glory in the other.
North Mymms will go to Radlett to face West Herts in group A, the hosts lining up against Hemel Hempstead.
Elsewhere group B will take place at Harpenden with Preston, Totteridge Millhillians and Hoddesdon the other sides while Hertford will be visited by Hitchin, Bishop’s Stortford and Shenley Village.
The matches will take place on April 30 with Sunday, May 15 chosen as the reserve date.
The league’s AGM will take place on February 28.
