News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Welwyn Garden City chosen as hosts for one group of county T20 curtain-raiser tournament

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 8:45 PM January 3, 2022
Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar have been drawn in the same group of the Herts T20 competition for 2022.

Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar have been drawn in the same group of the Herts T20 competition for 2022. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

The shambolic performances of England in the Ashes series may have left a sour taste in the mouth but the cricket season suddenly seems a lot closer after a number of announcements from the Herts League.

Premier Division Welwyn Garden City are among the clubs chosen to host one of the four groups of the county T20, a now traditional curtain raiser to the main league season.

They play Reed in the first of the semi-finals in group C while Potters Bar and Old Owens will battle it out for derby glory in the other.

North Mymms will go to Radlett to face West Herts in group A, the hosts lining up against Hemel Hempstead.

Elsewhere group B will take place at Harpenden with Preston, Totteridge Millhillians and Hoddesdon the other sides while Hertford will be visited by Hitchin, Bishop’s Stortford and Shenley Village.

The matches will take place on April 30 with Sunday, May 15 chosen as the reserve date.

The league’s AGM will take place on February 28.

Most Read

  1. 1 22 things to do and places to visit in Hertfordshire during 2022
  2. 2 Marks & Spencer Christmas and New Year's holiday shopping opening hours
  3. 3 B&M Christmas and New Year's shopping opening hours
  1. 4 Iceland Christmas and New Year's holiday shopping opening hours
  2. 5 Tesco Christmas and New Year's holiday shopping opening hours
  3. 6 Hatfield landlord hit with banning order following safety failings
  4. 7 Stones 'thrown off roof' smash taxi windscreen
  5. 8 Lidl Christmas and New Year's holiday shopping opening hours
  6. 9 Waitrose Christmas and New Year's shopping opening hours
  7. 10 Three quarters of those with colds likely to have Covid, study finds
Cricket
Welwyn Garden City News
Potters Bar News
Welham Green News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The A1(M) northbound just north of South Mimms in Hertfordshire.

Herts Live News

Driver dies following Christmas Eve crash on A1(M) in South Mimms

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Lateral flow Covid tests have proved popular as people test before Christmas and New Year's celebrations

Coronavirus

What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Herts and Essex Air Ambulance in flight

Hertfordshire Constabularly | Live

Police reopen A1(M) at Stevenage after incident

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Map showing Covid cases in Hertfordshire.

Coronavirus

Welwyn Hatfield has third highest Covid cases in Herts

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon