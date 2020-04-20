Advanced search

Hertfordshire’s NCCA cricket season delayed indefinitely

PUBLISHED: 16:30 20 April 2020

Bishops Stortfords Reece Hussain is the Hertfordshire captain for 2020. Picture: JAMIE PLUCK

Bishops Stortfords Reece Hussain is the Hertfordshire captain for 2020. Picture: JAMIE PLUCK

Archant

The new board in charge of minor county cricket say their is no date set for a resumption following the coronavirus pandemic.

The ECB have already said that there will be no professional crikcet played before May 28 and the National Counties Cricket Association have followed suit.

The new season was due to start on Sunday with the opening round of matches in the T20 competition.

NCCA general manager Richard Logan said: “With government social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 currently in force we have taken the decision to postpone the T20 competition.

“Once we have a clearer idea on when it might be safe to resume playing cricket again we will be able to look at the season and how we can reschedule fixtures.”

NCCA officials are also in discussions with ECB about the 50-over showcase games between the 20 NCCA counties and first-class counties scheduled to be played in July.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Armed police and dogs attend alleged vehicle theft in Welwyn Garden City

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle.

Hatfield couple found dead after concern for welfare reports

Police attended the scene at Stockbreach Road in Hatfield.

Arrest made after cyclist sustains serious injuries in Hatfield crash

The A414 was closed in both directions by police following the serious collision in Hatfield. Picture: Casey Alexander

Road closed in Hatfield following serious crash on A414

A road closure is in place after a collision on the A414 in Hatfield.

Downton Abbey creator’s new drama filmed near Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar

Cast of Belgravia from left to right: Alice Eve, Ella Purnell, Jack Bardoe, Harriet Walter, Philip Glenister, Tamsin Greig and Tom Wilkinson. Picture: ITV.

Most Read

Armed police and dogs attend alleged vehicle theft in Welwyn Garden City

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle.

Hatfield couple found dead after concern for welfare reports

Police attended the scene at Stockbreach Road in Hatfield.

Arrest made after cyclist sustains serious injuries in Hatfield crash

The A414 was closed in both directions by police following the serious collision in Hatfield. Picture: Casey Alexander

Road closed in Hatfield following serious crash on A414

A road closure is in place after a collision on the A414 in Hatfield.

Downton Abbey creator’s new drama filmed near Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar

Cast of Belgravia from left to right: Alice Eve, Ella Purnell, Jack Bardoe, Harriet Walter, Philip Glenister, Tamsin Greig and Tom Wilkinson. Picture: ITV.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Welham Green artist and Hatfield gardener create tributes for NHS staff

Images made for NHS staff by Lorna Johnson and Matt Smith. Picture: Lorna Johnson/ Garry Perlmutter.

Did you know Welham Green man Francis Ellis?

Francis Ellis passed away last week in Woolmer Green. Picture: WHBC.

Hertfordshire’s NCCA cricket season delayed indefinitely

Bishops Stortfords Reece Hussain is the Hertfordshire captain for 2020. Picture: JAMIE PLUCK

Arrest made after cyclist sustains serious injuries in Hatfield crash

The A414 was closed in both directions by police following the serious collision in Hatfield. Picture: Casey Alexander
Drive 24