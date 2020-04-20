Hertfordshire’s NCCA cricket season delayed indefinitely

Bishops Stortfords Reece Hussain is the Hertfordshire captain for 2020. Picture: JAMIE PLUCK Archant

The new board in charge of minor county cricket say their is no date set for a resumption following the coronavirus pandemic.

The ECB have already said that there will be no professional crikcet played before May 28 and the National Counties Cricket Association have followed suit.

The new season was due to start on Sunday with the opening round of matches in the T20 competition.

NCCA general manager Richard Logan said: “With government social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 currently in force we have taken the decision to postpone the T20 competition.

“Once we have a clearer idea on when it might be safe to resume playing cricket again we will be able to look at the season and how we can reschedule fixtures.”

NCCA officials are also in discussions with ECB about the 50-over showcase games between the 20 NCCA counties and first-class counties scheduled to be played in July.