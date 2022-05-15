News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Orienteering challenge shows Welwyn Garden City 'at its best'

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 8:30 AM May 15, 2022
Hertfordshire Orienteering Club's Centenary Map Challenge round the streets of Welwyn Garden City proved a roaring success.

Hertfordshire Orienteering Club's Centenary Map Challenge round the streets of Welwyn Garden City proved a roaring success. - Credit: DAVID DIXON'HERTFORDSHIRE ORIENTEERING CLUB

Welwyn Garden City was looking its absolute best as Hertfordshire Orienteering Club held a hugely successful Centenary Map Challenge.

The sunny weather was just a bonus for the near 300-strong field, some having travelled from as far as Manchester and Southampton. 

Hertfordshire Orienteering Club's Centenary Map Challenge round the streets of Welwyn Garden City proved a roaring success.

Hertfordshire Orienteering Club's Centenary Map Challenge round the streets of Welwyn Garden City proved a roaring success. - Credit: DAVID DIXON'HERTFORDSHIRE ORIENTEERING CLUB

The event started in Shire Park allowing urban courses to be set for over 40 juniors, with virtually traffic free roads.

The seniors soon headed out from Shire Park into Knightsfield, where almost everyone faced a stiff climb back up to the town centre.

Longer courses fitted in a few controls along Parkway and through the town centre before heading back to the finish at Oaklands College.

Hertfordshire Orienteering Club's Centenary Map Challenge round the streets of Welwyn Garden City proved a roaring success.

Hertfordshire Orienteering Club's Centenary Map Challenge round the streets of Welwyn Garden City proved a roaring success. - Credit: DAVID DIXON'HERTFORDSHIRE ORIENTEERING CLUB

Event organiser Roger Moulding said: "The Hertfordshire Orienteering team of helpers did a fantastic job and many messages of appreciation have been received from competitors.

"The event has shown off our town at its best."

Most Read

  1. 1 Former premises of Hatfield barber could become takeaway
  2. 2 Developers pushing ahead with approved plans for homes on school land
  3. 3 Welwyn Garden City Vintage Festival coming this summer
  1. 4 World Food Festival set to return after two years
  2. 5 7 great places to enjoy nature in Hertfordshire
  3. 6 Where can you see classic steam train Duchess of Sutherland this Friday?
  4. 7 Welwyn Garden City: First look inside refurbished Côte restaurant
  5. 8 Liam Gallagher and sons star in new Sky special '48 Hours at Rockfield' ahead of Knebworth Park return
  6. 9 Wheat Quarter hits back at 'misleading' community investment and housing claims
  7. 10 Cuffley green belt land approved for new homes sold to housing developer

Course planners David Dixon and David Hodson said: "Urban orienteering is usually a lot simpler than our normal forest format but while WGC lacks the intricate narrow alleys found in older towns, it can still offer plenty of opportunities for a good physical and mental challenge in very pleasant surroundings."

The club's next event is at Highfield Park in St Albans on June 4, with five courses designed for all ages and abilities.

Welwyn Garden City News

Don't Miss

Refuse collectors staged a walkout over working conditions at a depot in Welwyn Garden City

Welwyn Hatfield Council | Updated

Refuse workers stage walkout leading to missed bin collections

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Magistrates court

The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
The Welwyn property is presented in a beautiful condition and is offered for sale chain-free.

Hot Properties

Welwyn bungalow with roof terrace on sale for £900,000

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
WGC's Alesha Dixon.

Flashback: Alesha Dixon and Fearne Cotton tour Welwyn Garden City school

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon