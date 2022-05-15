Orienteering challenge shows Welwyn Garden City 'at its best'
- Credit: DAVID DIXON'HERTFORDSHIRE ORIENTEERING CLUB
Welwyn Garden City was looking its absolute best as Hertfordshire Orienteering Club held a hugely successful Centenary Map Challenge.
The sunny weather was just a bonus for the near 300-strong field, some having travelled from as far as Manchester and Southampton.
The event started in Shire Park allowing urban courses to be set for over 40 juniors, with virtually traffic free roads.
The seniors soon headed out from Shire Park into Knightsfield, where almost everyone faced a stiff climb back up to the town centre.
Longer courses fitted in a few controls along Parkway and through the town centre before heading back to the finish at Oaklands College.
Event organiser Roger Moulding said: "The Hertfordshire Orienteering team of helpers did a fantastic job and many messages of appreciation have been received from competitors.
"The event has shown off our town at its best."
Course planners David Dixon and David Hodson said: "Urban orienteering is usually a lot simpler than our normal forest format but while WGC lacks the intricate narrow alleys found in older towns, it can still offer plenty of opportunities for a good physical and mental challenge in very pleasant surroundings."
The club's next event is at Highfield Park in St Albans on June 4, with five courses designed for all ages and abilities.