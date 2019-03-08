Hertfordshire claim the first bit of cricket silverware in decades with T20 success

Potters Bars Rishi Patel hit the winning runs for Hertfordshire in the Minor Counties T20 final against Dorset. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Hertfordshire claimed their first Minor Counties silverware in 29 years with a crushing nine-wicket win over Dorset in the Minor Counties T20 final.

A quick turnaround meant Hertfordshire were back in the field less than 30 minutes after beating Buckinghamshire by 12 runs in their semi-final but they produced another miserly bowling display followed by some punishing batting to claim their first trophy since the Minor Counties Championship in 1990.

Dorset managed only five boundaries against an accurate attack that was backed up by sharp fielding.

Former Harpenden skipper Ben Frazer took 3-23 while slow left-armers Ravi Patel and former Felsted schoolboy Ben Waring took 4-41 between them and it was left to Hampshire prospect Felix Organ to hold Dorset together by batting through the innings for 48 not out.

But Dorset's total never looked likely to trouble the strong top order and the result became a formality after opener Harry Ellison pummelled a 28-ball half century which included seven fours and two sixes.

And Herts eased to their target with more than seven overs to spare with Potters Bar's talented Essex youngster Rishi Patel striking Scott Currie for successive sixes to start the celebrations.

"It's been a long time coming but we have built up a team of good young cricketers who play hard cricket so it's about time we have some reward for that hard work," said Reece Hussain, the winning skipper.

"Ninety per cent of the team are Hertfordshire lads through and through and they have been fantastic this season.

"Today's wins have been very convincing, we didn't just scrape through. It's been a great season.

"In Luke Chapman and Ben Waring we have two of the best spinners on the Minor Counties circuit. They are a great bunch to captain and win or lose we have a lot of fun."

The Bishop's Stortford man added: "Iain Fletcher, our team manager, has been amazing. This is part of what he has built. It has been his philosophy, he doesn't stand for us being soft.

"He likes us to play hard cricket and it's nice to reward his hard work as well."