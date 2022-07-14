HSP hosts Hertfordshire’s Big Hit Celebration Awards 2022

An annual celebration of boxing skills from across the county has returned for the first time since the pandemic.

The Herts Sports & Physical Activity Partnership (HSP) hosted the 2022 Hertfordshire’s Big Hit Celebration Awards at the University of Hertfordshire.

It was for the first time since COVID that boxing clubs, participants, and trainers were able to gather to celebrate their achievements over the last year.

The event took place at Hertfordshire Sports Village with 150 young attendees from all over the county participating in a practical boxing skills assessment in conjunction with the Box Cleva charity.

This organisation strives to change the lives of young people through the power of sport and reduce anti-social behaviour by providing free boxing sessions within the local community. The National Lottery Community Fund has been instrumental in this project and without their significant funding contributions over a prolonged period of time, none of this would have been possible.

At an awards ceremony afterwards trophies were presented by Box Cleva patron John Conteh MBE, former WBC Light-Heavyweight Champion.

Charlie Mann, clubs and workforce lead at HSP said: “The Box Cleva charity has done some amazing work with children from across the county over the past six years. Their ability to engage hundreds of young children each week from some of the most deprived parts of Hertfordshire is testament to their quality and authenticity.

"The annual Celebration Day gives us a chance to recognise all the great work of the trainers as well as the achievements of the young people and shows the project in an exceptional light."