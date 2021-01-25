Former Welwyn Garden City man signs for Watford
Credit: GEORGE PHILLIPOU/TGS PHOTO
A player who turned out for Welwyn Garden City in 2019 has made a transfer window move and joined Watford.
Henry Ochieng came to Herns Lane during Dean Barker's time as manager before going on to play for Wingate & Finchley and then Cork City in the League of Ireland Premier Division.
The 22-year-old, a former junior with both West Ham and Leyton Orient's academies, will join the Hornets U23 side.
Ochieng, who played 12 times for Orient's first team and has been capped by Kenya at U23 level, has signed until the end of the season.
Speaking on Twitter he said: "I'm delighted to have signed for Watford and am looking forward to the new journey ahead.
"Thank you to everyone at Cork City for my season there. I met some amazing people and I’m grateful to have played for such a prestigious club.
"I wish you all the best for the years to come."
