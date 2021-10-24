News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

England Red Roses star Helena Rowland returns to Welwyn to help latest talented rugby-playing girls

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 7:45 AM October 24, 2021   
England's Helena Rowland with Welwyn Rugby Club's U11 girls' team.

England's Helena Rowland with Welwyn Rugby Club's U11 girls' team. - Credit: WELWYN RFC

One of the glut of female international players to have passed through Welwyn Rugby Club was back at Hobbs Way to pass her knowledge and experience to the latest crop of talented youngsters.

Helena Rowland, fresh from the Olympic sevens tournament and ahead of England's autumn internationals, helped take a coaching session for the current U11 squad.

Helena Rowland signs a shirt at her old rugby club in Welwyn.

Helena Rowland signs a shirt at her old rugby club in Welwyn. - Credit: WELWYN RFC

The Loughborough Lightning star, who last played in the maroon and white hoops of Welwyn in 2018 at U18 level, handed out lots of tips from technical pointers to ideas for playing fun warm-up games to prepare for tackling.

And after the session, she spent time signing autographs and having photos taken before kindly presenting the club with an England shirt from her third cap.

Helena Rowland at her old club in Welwyn with the England shirt she donated.

Helena Rowland at her old club in Welwyn with the England shirt she donated. - Credit: WELWYN RFC

A spokesman for club said: "Huge thanks from everyone at Welwyn to Helena for giving up her time the day before going to England camp.

"We all wish her all the very best for those and all her other future matches.

"Having Helena come in and coach the U11s, having started playing for England just 10 years their senior, will have given the committed players a real goal to aim for."

Most Read

  1. 1 Sky Studios Elstree starts recruitment drive ahead of planned 2022 opening
  2. 2 9 questions to decide how Welwyn Garden City you are!
  3. 3 Rural land near Welwyn to go on sale next month
  1. 4 £45m housing development to be showcased as buyers get chance to select home
  2. 5 When do the clocks go back in 2021 and British Summer Time ends?
  3. 6 Residents and councillors react to Lloyds Bank closure
  4. 7 Log thrown through hairdressers' window in Knebworth
  5. 8 Primary school receives award for excellence in science education
  6. 9 Our local wildlife needs your voice!
  7. 10 Lloyds announce branch closure to leave Hatfield with one bank

Welwyn are continuing to look at increasing the opportunities for girls to play girls-only rugby with a new U9 squad, school Year 4, coming in addition to their current U11, U13, U15 and U18 age groups.

For more information email girls’ coordinator Jonathan Cirkel on girlsrugby@welwynrugby.co.uk

Rugby Union
Welwyn Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Howard Centre in Welwyn Garden City

Welwyn Garden City murder-suicide: Grief-stricken family release statement

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
One double bed and two single beds in Travelodge hotel Hatfield

People

Family of four ‘distraught’ after living in single hotel room for nearly...

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Sgt Ricki Vaughan at The Two Willows pub.

How was womanising Hatfield policeman allowed to work promoting female...

Caroline Thain

Logo Icon
Magistrates court

The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon