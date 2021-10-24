England Red Roses star Helena Rowland returns to Welwyn to help latest talented rugby-playing girls

Published: 7:45 AM October 24, 2021

One of the glut of female international players to have passed through Welwyn Rugby Club was back at Hobbs Way to pass her knowledge and experience to the latest crop of talented youngsters.

Helena Rowland, fresh from the Olympic sevens tournament and ahead of England's autumn internationals, helped take a coaching session for the current U11 squad.

Helena Rowland signs a shirt at her old rugby club in Welwyn. - Credit: WELWYN RFC

The Loughborough Lightning star, who last played in the maroon and white hoops of Welwyn in 2018 at U18 level, handed out lots of tips from technical pointers to ideas for playing fun warm-up games to prepare for tackling.

And after the session, she spent time signing autographs and having photos taken before kindly presenting the club with an England shirt from her third cap.

Helena Rowland at her old club in Welwyn with the England shirt she donated. - Credit: WELWYN RFC

A spokesman for club said: "Huge thanks from everyone at Welwyn to Helena for giving up her time the day before going to England camp.

"We all wish her all the very best for those and all her other future matches.

"Having Helena come in and coach the U11s, having started playing for England just 10 years their senior, will have given the committed players a real goal to aim for."

Welwyn are continuing to look at increasing the opportunities for girls to play girls-only rugby with a new U9 squad, school Year 4, coming in addition to their current U11, U13, U15 and U18 age groups.

For more information email girls’ coordinator Jonathan Cirkel on girlsrugby@welwynrugby.co.uk