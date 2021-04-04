Welwyn's Helena Rowland among the scorers in England's big win over Scotland

Published: 10:18 AM April 4, 2021

England's Helena Rowland (second from left) celebrates scoring their sixth try against Scotland in the Women's Six Nations. - Credit: BRADLEY COLLYER/PA

There is still plenty to work on according to head coach Simon Middleton despite England's big win over Scotland in their opening Women's Six Nations contest.

In total there were eight tries for the Red Roses in the 52-10 success at Castle Park in Doncaster, including a first test score for former Welwyn junior Helena Rowland.

Marlie Packer, Leanne Riley, Lark Davies, Bryony Cleall, twin sister Poppy Cleall and Jess Breach also crossed the whitewash, Emily Scarratt converting five in total, and a penalty try rounded off a good day.

Yet, despite overall satisfaction, Middleton was still looking for even more from his charges.

England head coach Simon Middleton leads a team talk on the pitch, after the Six Nations win over Scotland,

He said: “I was really pleased with the first half. Our intensity was what we wanted, particularly defensively, and our ruck speed gave us the attacking tempo we talked about. We were outstanding for the majority of it.

"We got ourselves into a position where we wanted to be in the game but then didn’t kick on. It got a bit fractious and became stop start in the end and I’m a little disappointed in the second half.

"We’ll have a look at the penalty count, what they were for and there’ll definitely be some areas we need to smarten up in terms of our discipline.

"There are lots of lessons for us, one of them being how to refocus and regain momentum and control when the game starts to break up and drift.

England's Helena Rowland is tackled by Scotland's Mairi McDonald (left) and Christine Belisle (right) during the Women's Six Nations match at Castle Park, Doncaster. - Credit: BRADLEY COLLYER/PA

"We know we have plenty to work on for sure.

“I was really pleased with our set piece, our line-out defence in particular was hugely effective and our line-out attack grew into the game. Our drive needs to become more ruthless close to the opposition line but that goes for all our attacking game.

“I thought our scrum went well given the amount of live and competitive scrummaging the forwards have been able to get through.

Harpenden's Sarah McKenna attempts to get past Scotland's Leah Bartlett during England's Six Nations win at Castle Park, Doncaster. - Credit: BRADLEY COLLYER/PA

“Scotland were terrific in terms of tenacity and they asked a lot of us in defence and it wasn’t until the end of the first half where we got away from them.

"We’ll review the game and begin our preparations at Pennyhill Park next week before we head to Italy.”