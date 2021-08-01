News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Dejection for Helena Rowland and GB as they miss out on bronze at Tokyo Olympics

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 1:41 PM August 1, 2021   
Helena Rowland looks on as Fiji's Reapi Ulunisau is tackled by GB team-mate Holly Aitchison

Helena Rowland looks on as Fiji's Reapi Ulunisau is tackled by GB team-mate Holly Aitchison in the rugby sevens bronze medal match. - Credit: ADAM DAVY/PA

There was disappointment for a former junior at Welwyn Rugby Club as GB missed out on a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

Helena Rowland was part of the squad that fell to a 21-12 defeat against Fiji in the battle for the third step on the podium.

A dejected Great Britain squad after defeat to Fiji in the bronze medal match

A dejected Great Britain squad after defeat to Fiji in the bronze medal match in the Tokyo Olympics rugby sevens. - Credit: ADAM DAVY/PA

The ladies came through the group stage, where Rowland bagged the first try in the game with New Zealand, and defeated USA in the quarter-finals.

But a 26-19 loss to France in the semi-final ended hopes of a shot at gold and then the Fijians took their chances in the bronze medal play-off.

Fiji's Vasiti Solikoviti (centre) is tackled by Great Britain's Megan Jones (left) and Deborah Fleming

Fiji's Vasiti Solikoviti (centre) is tackled by Great Britain's Megan Jones (left) and Deborah Fleming during the rugby sevens women's bronze medal match. - Credit: ADAM DAVY/PA

It followed the same heartache for the men who also fell to defeat in the third-fourth place game.

Jasmine Joyce said: "It’s unfortunate but as a programme we have only been together for five months.

Great Britain's Megan Jones (right) scored for GB at the Tokyo Olympics

Great Britain's Megan Jones scores her side's second try of the rugby sevens women's bronze medal match. - Credit: ADAM DAVY/PA

“Six months ago, we had absolutely nothing, so to come out here and finish fourth, not a lot of people expected that.

“With what we can do together in six months, God knows what we could have done, even with just an extra month.

"I can guarantee we would have won gold."

Helena Rowland (right) of GB in rugby sevens bronze medal match at Tokyo

Helena Rowland (right) keeps an eye on Fiji's Reapi Ulunisau as she tackled by GB team-mate Holly Aitchison in the rugby sevens bronze medal match. - Credit: ADAM DAVY/PA

New Zealand did claim the gold medal.

Rugby
Welwyn Garden City News

