Dejection for Helena Rowland and GB as they miss out on bronze at Tokyo Olympics
- Credit: ADAM DAVY/PA
There was disappointment for a former junior at Welwyn Rugby Club as GB missed out on a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.
Helena Rowland was part of the squad that fell to a 21-12 defeat against Fiji in the battle for the third step on the podium.
The ladies came through the group stage, where Rowland bagged the first try in the game with New Zealand, and defeated USA in the quarter-finals.
But a 26-19 loss to France in the semi-final ended hopes of a shot at gold and then the Fijians took their chances in the bronze medal play-off.
It followed the same heartache for the men who also fell to defeat in the third-fourth place game.
Jasmine Joyce said: "It’s unfortunate but as a programme we have only been together for five months.
“Six months ago, we had absolutely nothing, so to come out here and finish fourth, not a lot of people expected that.
“With what we can do together in six months, God knows what we could have done, even with just an extra month.
"I can guarantee we would have won gold."
New Zealand did claim the gold medal.