Hatfield United get back to winning ways at last to beat Tring Athletic Res

Hatfield United grabbed only their second win of the Herts County Senior League Division One season - finally showing some of the form that left them unbeaten in last year's curtailed campaign.

The 3-1 win at home to Tring Athletic Res came in their 11th game and leaves them third from bottom, although coming on the back of an improved 2-2 draw at Buntingford Town last time out, it will increase the confidence further.

Matt Noot forced the keeper into a point-blank save in the first minute but he was not to be denied as he opened the scoring two minutes later, pouncing on a rebound after his first attempt had been saved.

They were caught napping just two minutes later but the explosive start continued and Noot restored the lead with just eight minutes on the clock.

That's how it remained until the second half when a long-range shot from James Upson beat the keeper, Solomon Dowadu on hand to make sure the ball did cross the line.

Greg Mackintosh also headed against a post but the win was already confirmed.