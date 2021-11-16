News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Hatfield United get back to winning ways at last to beat Tring Athletic Res

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:20 AM November 16, 2021
Chris Gray looks to take on Tring Athletic Res during Hatfield United's 3-1 win.

Chris Gray looks to take on Tring Athletic Res during Hatfield United's 3-1 win. - Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FC

Hatfield United grabbed only their second win of the Herts County Senior League Division One season - finally showing some of the form that left them unbeaten in last year's curtailed campaign.

The 3-1 win at home to Tring Athletic Res came in their 11th game and leaves them third from bottom, although coming on the back of an improved 2-2 draw at Buntingford Town last time out, it will increase the confidence further.

Matt Noot (left) and Dale Stewart in action for Hatfield United against Tring Athletic Res.

Matt Noot (left) and Dale Stewart in action for Hatfield United against Tring Athletic Res. - Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FC

Matt Noot forced the keeper into a point-blank save in the first minute but he was not to be denied as he opened the scoring two minutes later, pouncing on a rebound after his first attempt had been saved.

Vinnie Davino (left) and James Upson in action for Hatfield United against Tring Athletic Res.

Vinnie Davino (left) and James Upson in action for Hatfield United against Tring Athletic Res. - Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FC

They were caught napping just two minutes later but the explosive start continued and Noot restored the lead with just eight minutes on the clock.

Hatfield United's James Upson attempts to block a pass.

Hatfield United's James Upson attempts to block a pass. - Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FC

That's how it remained until the second half when a long-range shot from James Upson beat the keeper, Solomon Dowadu on hand to make sure the ball did cross the line.

Vinnie Davino and Solomon Dowadu (right) celebrate for Hatfield United.

Vinnie Davino and Solomon Dowadu (right) celebrate for Hatfield United. - Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FC

Greg Mackintosh also headed against a post but the win was already confirmed.

Football
Hatfield News

