Hatfield United get back to winning ways at last to beat Tring Athletic Res
- Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FC
Hatfield United grabbed only their second win of the Herts County Senior League Division One season - finally showing some of the form that left them unbeaten in last year's curtailed campaign.
The 3-1 win at home to Tring Athletic Res came in their 11th game and leaves them third from bottom, although coming on the back of an improved 2-2 draw at Buntingford Town last time out, it will increase the confidence further.
Matt Noot forced the keeper into a point-blank save in the first minute but he was not to be denied as he opened the scoring two minutes later, pouncing on a rebound after his first attempt had been saved.
They were caught napping just two minutes later but the explosive start continued and Noot restored the lead with just eight minutes on the clock.
That's how it remained until the second half when a long-range shot from James Upson beat the keeper, Solomon Dowadu on hand to make sure the ball did cross the line.
Greg Mackintosh also headed against a post but the win was already confirmed.
Most Read
- 1 Potters Bar Town match at Bedford Town abandoned after 'distasteful' scenes
- 2 Residents shocked as two cars catch fire in unrelated incident
- 3 CCTV images released following Tesco Express theft
- 4 Remembrance Days: Parades and services take place in Welwyn Hatfield
- 5 Council warns area may not have facilities for 6,000 new homes
- 6 Council blocks developers from adding storeys to flats without planning permission
- 7 UK terror threat level raised to severe
- 8 FA Trophy draw sends Welwyn Garden City towards another giant-killing
- 9 7 top musicians you might not have known were from our area
- 10 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar