Much better from Hatfield United as they continue to climb up the table

Vinnie Davino got his first goal for Hatfield United against Standon & Puckeridge. - Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FC

A second win in three Herts Senior County League Division One games has continued Hatfield United's climb away from the bottom of the table.

Last week's disappointing reverse to Knebworth was soon forgotten with a 5-2 success away to Standon & Puckeridge, pushing them up to 13th and two points behind the top 10.

They had gone close early on with Sylvester Makubuya, Darren O’Brien and Vinnie Davino all going close but they needed two goals in the final five minutes of the half to finally exert their dominance.

Matt Noot got the first and two minutes later Sylvester beat the offside trap and placed his shot wide of the keeper.

The goals kept coming after the break.

Sylvester waltzed through the Standon defence and round the keeper for 3-0 and he turned provider for Solomon Dowadu to make it four.

Slack marking allowed Standon to pull one back and they got another with 15 minutes to go.

By that point though Davino had thumped in a rocket from 20 yards, his first for the club, to seal a resounding victory.