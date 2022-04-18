Hatfield United held at home by Standon & Puckeridge

Lesley Chinwadzimba went close twice for Hatfield United against Standon & Puckeridge. - Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FC

Hatfield United’s final home game in Herts Senior County League Division One took place in the unfamiliar surroundings of Roe Hill and ended in an equally unfamiliar score-line.

Attack-minded United were held to a 0-0 draw by Standon & Puckeridge although it did extend their unbeaten run to 12 games.

Although not at their best in this stop-start end to the season, United did enough to win the game but for some great defending by the visitors.

Solomon Sharpe in action for Hatfield United. - Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FC

Solomon Sharpe was a constant thorn in Standon’s defence and Charlie Jay took the man of the match award for an industrious show in the middle of the park.

There were chances in both halves for Hatfield. Sharpe put an early snap shot over the top, a similar fate befalling Lesley Chinwadzimba's header, while Dale Stewart and Matt Noot were both denied by the keeper.

Charlie Jay was named man of the match for Hatfield United against Standon & Puckeridge. - Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FC

Standon did have chances on the break in the second half, even if keeper Ryan Moss remained untroubled, but United's best chance of the game came 10 minutes from time.

However, three efforts were blocked in quick succession and in the ensuing scramble Noot’s strike was well-saved by the keeper.