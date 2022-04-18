News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Hatfield United held at home by Standon & Puckeridge

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:35 PM April 18, 2022
Lesley Chinwadzimba went close twice for Hatfield United against Standon & Puckeridge.

Lesley Chinwadzimba went close twice for Hatfield United against Standon & Puckeridge. - Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FC

Hatfield United’s final home game in Herts Senior County League Division One took place in the unfamiliar surroundings of Roe Hill and ended in an equally unfamiliar score-line.

Attack-minded United were held to a 0-0 draw by Standon & Puckeridge although it did extend their unbeaten run to 12 games.

Although not at their best in this stop-start end to the season, United did enough to win the game but for some great defending by the visitors.

Solomon Sharpe in action for Hatfield United.

Solomon Sharpe in action for Hatfield United. - Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FC

Solomon Sharpe was a constant thorn in Standon’s defence and Charlie Jay took the man of the match award for an industrious show in the middle of the park.

There were chances in both halves for Hatfield. Sharpe put an early snap shot over the top, a similar fate befalling Lesley Chinwadzimba's header, while Dale Stewart and Matt Noot were both denied by the keeper.

Charlie Jay was named man of the match for Hatfield United against Standon & Puckeridge.

Charlie Jay was named man of the match for Hatfield United against Standon & Puckeridge. - Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FC

Standon did have chances on the break in the second half, even if keeper Ryan Moss remained untroubled, but United's best chance of the game came 10 minutes from time.

However, three efforts were blocked in quick succession and in the ensuing scramble Noot’s strike was well-saved by the keeper.

Football
Hatfield News

Don't Miss

Boris Johnson with stars of CBBC's One Zoo Three, Tyler and Cam Whitnall, at Paradise Wildlife Park.

Herts Live News | Live

Boris Johnson visits Hertfordshire zoo Paradise Wildlife Park

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Picnic Social, a bar and street food venue will be hosting a welcome party, launching Scran & Tipple’s new burger bar.  

Food and Drink

Picnic Social brings London-style street food to WGC

Gopika Madhu

Author Picture Icon
Welwyn Hatfield Council put up a man for election without his knowledge.

'Don't vote for me!' Man up for election to Welwyn Hatfield council by...

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
The Mystery Machine on the hard shoulder of a Hertfordshire motorway

Hertfordshire Constabularly

The case of the missing MOT: Mystery Machine pulled over in Hertfordshire

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon