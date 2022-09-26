Hatfield United back to winning ways with strong performance on the road

Match Report

Dale Stewart was man of the match as Hatfield United beat Old Parmiterians in the Herts County League. - Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FC

Hatfield United got back to winning ways with a comfortable success at Old Parmiterians.

They had lost their first game of the Herts Senior County League Division One season one week earlier in a 2-1 reverse against Apsley Argyle.

But there were no concerns this time out as they cruised to a 5-2 win and move up to second in the table.

Curtis Warner scored twice for Hatfield United against Old Parmiterians. - Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FC

They had to come from a goal down to do so, and it would have been 2-0 had it not been for an offside flag.

Matt Noot found Dale Stewart for the equaliser and after Charlie Jay had hit the crossbar, the pair combined again to make it 2-1.

It was 2-2 before the break but the second half saw a change in formation and a much more one-sided period.

Sylvester Makubuya's introduction made a difference for Hatfield United against Old Parmiterians. - Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FC

Substitutes Curtis Warner and Sylvester Makubuya proved the catalyst for Hatfield to take the lead, the latter finishing off a fine move started by the former just two minutes after coming on.

Warner headed in the fourth after Stewart's shot had come back off the bar and he then bundled in his second and United's fifth as the clock ran down.

The club's U17s won 3-2 away to Bury Rangers although a draw looked the likely outcome for long periods.

United took an early lead when Evan Salt nodded in from a corner but Bury equalised just before half time with their own back post header from a free kick.

The game went from end to end as neither team were able to dominate, but United regained the lead when Liam Brazier’s cross was turned into his own net by a Bury defender

The hosts got a well-worked equaliser in the 89th minute but a minute into stoppage time, the Hatfield youngsters grabbed the winner, Sidni Kurti finishing off a flowing move.

Man of the match was United keeper Michael Hyde who pulled off some outstanding saves.

The U12s, however, turned in a disappointing performance, going down 6-4 to Baldock Town Youth.