Record broken as Hatfield United add another win to their unbeaten run

Rod Agyeman-Duhar goes for a header for Hatfield United against Old Parmiterians. - Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FC

Hatfield United set a new club record as they made it 10 games without defeat in Herts Senior County League Division One.

The latest success, a 2-1 win over Old Parmiterians, was their eighth in the sequence and has lifted the club up to sixth place.

It was their first game in three weeks and while there was some signs of rust, as well as one or two missing regulars in the shape of Greg Mackintosh and Darren O'Brien, Hatfield still had enough in the tank.

Ryan Moss was Hatfeld United's man of the match against Old Parmiterians. - Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FC

The man of the match award went to Ryan Moss who made a rare appearance in goal after a back injury and he was the first of the keepers called into action, diving to his right to push a shot away.

United should have broken the deadlock early but the usually reliable Matt Noot dragged his shot wide when clear through.

Curtis Warner and James Upson also went close while Moss had to produce another top save to keep it at 0-0.

Charlie Woodward and Noot had the final chances of the half but neither could beat the Old Parts keeper and it was a similar story for the opening part of the second period.

But United began to get on top and they took the lead on the hour mark. Noot picked the ball up out on the left before cutting inside two defenders and planting his shot into the far corner for his 18th of the season.

Both he and Dale Stewart went close to extending United’s lead but the finishing touch wasn’t quite there.

Those missed opportunities looked to be coming back to haunt Hatfield when Parmiterians equalised five minutes from time, a looping shot from close range hitting the underside of the bar and crossing the line before being cleared.

They almost took the lead a minute later and it needed another good save from Moss at point-blank range to deny them.

But in the final minute a long ball from Francis found Noot out on the right. He beat his marker before laying the ball across the goalmouth for Stewart to tap home.