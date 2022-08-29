Hatfield United robbed of victory in the last seconds
- Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FC
Hatfield United had their hopes of a second successive win in Herts Senior County League Division One ripped away from them.
They were leading 1-0 against London Lions Development as the game got to the dying seconds.
But a free-kick into the box was poked home to make it 1-1 and leave United feeling distraught despite the point.
Hatfield played with a confident swagger for most of the game and peppered the Lions goal for the majority of the first half.
Dale Stewart and Joe Swadling went closest but they ended the half with just one goal to show for it.
Man of the match Lesley Chinwadzimba won the ball on the right before sending Sylvester Makubuya away down the right.
And after he squared it to Stewart, it was given to Matt Noot who rifled an unstoppable shot into the corner.
Stewart had a chance to double the lead before half-time but shot wide and the second half was more of the same.
Swadling had a volley saved by the Lions keeper who then denied Curtis Warner and Greg Mackintosh, the latter with a point-blank stop.
It was enough to keep Lions in touch for the final minute drama.