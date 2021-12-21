Six-goal thriller with Hertford Heath ends in deserved draw for Hatfield United

Hatfield United and Hertford Heath served up a treat in Herts Senior County League Division One with a six-goal thriller.

It ended with the spoils very much shared in a 3-3 draw but it was a game that could have gone either way.

Held at Birchwood, home side Hatfield knew they were in for a tough examination against the side from down the A414 who sat top of the table with 14 wins and just one defeat from their opening 16 games.

Dale Stewart in action for Hatfield United against Hertford Heath. - Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FC

But United came into the game with improved form of their own and they settled quickly into their rhythm with Solomon Dowadu shooting into the side netting.

Skipper Matt Noot went just as close shortly after with an effort just past the post but they were finally rewarded with the opening goal on 18 minutes, Sylvester Makubuya supplying the cross from the right for Rodick Agyeman-Duhar to beat his marker before firing into the far corner for his first goal for the club.

Rodick Agyeman-Duhar celebrates his first goal for Hatfield United. - Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FC

Lesley Chinwadzimba had to clear an effort off the line to prevent an immediate Heath equaliser but they weren't so fortunate five minutes later when it did become 1-1.

Hatfield retook the lead on 33 minutes, Noot forcing a defender to hack the ball onto his own bar and then in the ensuing panic, it was knocked into the net by the keeper for an own goal.

Again Hertford responded though and they had a third from the penalty spot before half-time.

Rodick Agyeman-Duhar of Hatfield United goes past two Hertford Heath players. - Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FC

The second half though was one-way traffic as United searched for an equaliser, and Heath’s goal came under sustained pressure as Dowadu, Noot and Charlie Lloyd all went close.

But just as it looked as if Heath would leave with all three points, United manager Nigel Upson threw on Alex Noot and Solomon Sharpe for Dowadu and Makubuya, and it was this substitutes who combined in the 85th minute to grab the draw.

Noot beat his man down the left before crossing the ball into the area where Sharpe headed home for a well-deserved equaliser.