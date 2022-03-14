News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Nine-up for Hatfield United as unbeaten run continues against Harpenden Town Res

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 3:45 PM March 14, 2022
Matt Noot is congratulated after scoring for Hatfield United against Harpenden Town Res.

Matt Noot (second from right) is congratulated after scoring for Hatfield United against Harpenden Town Res. - Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FC

Hatfield United took their unbeaten run in Herts Senior County League Division One to nine games with a home win over Harpenden Town Res.

The hard-fought 2-0 victory came courtesy of goals from Matt Noot, his 13th of the season, and Solomon Dowadu as United moved sixth in the table.

Hatfield United and Harpenden Town Res line-up before the kick-off to show their support for Ukraine.

Hatfield United and Harpenden Town Res line-up before the kick-off to show their support for Ukraine. - Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FC

Both teams had come together before kick off to show their support for the Ukraine with a combined team line-up but when the game started it is was the visitors who held the upper hand.

Harps put United's defence under plenty of pressure but with skipper Greg Mackintosh and defensive partner Darren O’Brien winning the aerial duels, Dan Blacktopp in the United goal was rarely troubled despite the visitors' dominance.

Darren O’Brien in action for Hatfield United against Harpenden Town Res.

Darren O’Brien in action for Hatfield United against Harpenden Town Res. - Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FC

It wasn't until the 25th minute that the Hatfield keeper had to get his hands dirty, pulling off a block to deny a chance on the break.

Harpenden almost took the lead in the minutes after this but while Blacktopp was beaten this time, the ball rebounded off the the crossbar and was cleared.

By half-time, and with the United strikers feeding off scraps, the home side were happy to turn around still at 0-0.

Matt Noot is congratulated after scoring for Hatfield United against Harpenden Town Res.

Matt Noot (right) is congratulated by Rod Agyeman-Duhar after scoring for Hatfield United against Harpenden Town Res. - Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FC

Their return to the field saw a different side, with fresh legs in the midfield giving them more creativity.

Chris Gray saw his header well-saved by the Harpenden keeper before Curtis Warner broke clear only to hit his shot wide of the post.

But they were soon forgotten as Hatfield took the league, conjured out of nothing by Noot. He dribbled his way through the Harpenden defence before slotting the ball wide of the keeper.

Greg Mackintosh in action for Hatfield United against Harpenden Town Res.

Greg Mackintosh in action for Hatfield United against Harpenden Town Res. - Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FC

With Rod Agyeman-Duhar and James Upson beginning to win the midfield battle, United began to create more chances.

Noot shot wide when well-placed to score before Solomon Dowadu fired over after being put through by Agyeman-Duhar.

Charlie Lloyd congratulates Solomon Dowadu (right) after he scored for Hatfield United against Harpenden Town Res.

Charlie Lloyd congratulates Solomon Dowadu (right) after he scored for Hatfield United against Harpenden Town Res. - Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FC

But they double their lead with eight minutes to go after another Dowadu was brought down in the box, having been put in after another mazy run from Noot.

The fouled man got up to take the spot-kick, sticking it in the corner.

Charlie Woodward in action for Hatfield United.

Charlie Woodward in action for Hatfield United. - Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FC

Manager Nigel Upson knew this hadn't been their best performance in the unbeaten run but acknowledged the defensive efforts by awarding the man of the match to left back Charlie Woodward.

