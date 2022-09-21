Hatfield United youngsters start season with a couple of victories
- Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FC
Hatfield United’s newly-formed youth teams both got off to a flying start in their Mid Herts Rural Minors League campaigns.
The U12s were first up at Birchwood and ran out 5-2 winners against Ware Academy.
Harry Bray and Bobby Impey dominated the midfield and both helped assist in the five-goal haul.
The man of the match prize went to four-goal Jayden Ahimie, Jamie Tupper getting the other.
The U17s enjoyed a slightly-better victory, winning 5-1 against Hoddesdon Town Blues.
United missed a few early chances until Arnold Nnaji broke down the right, before cutting and in and giving the keeper no chance with a well-taken shot.
They doubled their lead with a well-worked effort, Daniel Crisp whipping in a free-kick that was met with a bullet header from Lewis Tupper.
Most Read
- 1 Excitement at Welwyn Garden City school as new headteacher appointed
- 2 Farmers' market to launch in Potters Bar
- 3 Celebrity MasterChef 2022: Lisa Snowdon through to semi-finals week as contestants cook for Essex & Herts Air Ambulance
- 4 Man who broke victim's jaw in South Mimms punch avoids prison
- 5 Plans for up to 83 homes on Codicote Green Belt approved
- 6 Hatfield House remembers Queen Elizabeth II with screening of state funeral
- 7 Strike to hit Thameslink on bumper day for Premier League football
- 8 Tewin residents told to wait six hours for ambulance services
- 9 Ex-pupil launches £300,000 compensation claim against school over serious elbow injury
- 10 Welwyn Hatfield bin collections 'move forward' for Queen's funeral
The third came before half-time, Sam Aston finishing off a fine move.
A slow start to the second period allowed Hoddesdon to pull a goal back but this only lifted United and Tupper scored his second before Liam Brazier capped a terrific team performance with a low shot.