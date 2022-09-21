News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Hatfield United youngsters start season with a couple of victories

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 8:15 AM September 21, 2022
Hatfield United U12s started their season with a win.

Hatfield United U12s started their season with a win. - Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FC

Hatfield United’s newly-formed youth teams both got off to a flying start in their Mid Herts Rural Minors League campaigns.

The U12s were first up at Birchwood and ran out 5-2 winners against Ware Academy.

Harry Bray and Bobby Impey dominated the midfield and both helped assist in the five-goal haul.

The man of the match prize went to four-goal Jayden Ahimie, Jamie Tupper getting the other.

The U17s enjoyed a slightly-better victory, winning 5-1 against Hoddesdon Town Blues. 

United missed a few early chances until Arnold Nnaji broke down the right, before cutting and in and giving the keeper no chance with a well-taken shot.

They doubled their lead with a well-worked effort, Daniel Crisp whipping in a free-kick that was met with a bullet header from Lewis Tupper.

The third came before half-time, Sam Aston finishing off a fine move.

A slow start to the second period allowed Hoddesdon to pull a goal back but this only lifted United and Tupper scored his second before Liam Brazier capped a terrific team performance with a low shot.

