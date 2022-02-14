News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Speed bump at Oxhey slows Hatfield United's storming run of form

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 1:30 PM February 14, 2022
Chris Gray was man of the match as Hatfield United drew with Oxhey.

Chris Gray was man of the match as Hatfield United drew with Oxhey. - Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FC

Hatfield United's run of victories in Herts Senior County League Division One came to an end but they did manage to extend their unbeaten sequence with a 0-0 draw at Oxhey.

United had won their last four games but although they put in a below-par performance, the point does mean they are now seven without defeat and sit seventh in the table.

Charlie Jay in action for Hatfield United.

Charlie Jay in action for Hatfield United. - Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FC

Missing both of their creative midfielders and their leading scorer, Hatfield lacked a cutting edge against a tough tackling Oxhey side who were intent on defending their goal.

Solomon Dowadu scooped an early chance over the bar while Chris Gray, man of the match for his superb defensive show, saw a fine header well-saved by the Oxhey keeper.

The second half followed much the same pattern.

Charlie Jay had United’s best two chances within minutes of each other, the first drifting past a post and the second clearing the bar.

They did come close to losing though on a rare Oxhey attack two minutes from time.

Most Read

  1. 1 Scammers target Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield car parks
  2. 2 Cyclist attacked by four men on mopeds
  3. 3 Pair charged following Brookmans Park and Welham Green burglaries
  1. 4 Vegan market returning to Welwyn Garden City
  2. 5 7 things to do and places to go this February half-term
  3. 6 Violent offender who fled to Thailand jailed
  4. 7 Oscar nominee Dame Judi Dench congratulates the next generation of Shaw performers
  5. 8 Hatfield Asda reopens back door following successful campaign
  6. 9 Policing element of council tax bills set to rise
  7. 10 Take That and Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons tribute night set for Welwyn

Fortunately a stunning fingertip save from Dan Blacktopp diverted the ball away from the top corner of the net.

Football
Non-League Football
Hatfield News

Don't Miss

Demolition of the old Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City.

Residents slam 'misleading' Shredded Wheat development consultation

Dan Mountney

person
Lenny Dean, Jayden Shearer and Ryley Brailsford proudly show off their Juventus kit.

Football

Juventus swoop for talented Welwyn Hatfield football trio

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon
Five month old baby with tanned skin lies on hospital bed smiling.

Hatfield baby receives world's most expensive drug

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Google Maps image of A road in Hatfield, Hertfordshire, called Roehyde Way, surrounded by grassy banks and green trees.

Man dies and two in hospital after fatal car crash

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon