Speed bump at Oxhey slows Hatfield United's storming run of form

Chris Gray was man of the match as Hatfield United drew with Oxhey. - Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FC

Hatfield United's run of victories in Herts Senior County League Division One came to an end but they did manage to extend their unbeaten sequence with a 0-0 draw at Oxhey.

United had won their last four games but although they put in a below-par performance, the point does mean they are now seven without defeat and sit seventh in the table.

Charlie Jay in action for Hatfield United. - Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FC

Missing both of their creative midfielders and their leading scorer, Hatfield lacked a cutting edge against a tough tackling Oxhey side who were intent on defending their goal.

Solomon Dowadu scooped an early chance over the bar while Chris Gray, man of the match for his superb defensive show, saw a fine header well-saved by the Oxhey keeper.

The second half followed much the same pattern.

Charlie Jay had United’s best two chances within minutes of each other, the first drifting past a post and the second clearing the bar.

They did come close to losing though on a rare Oxhey attack two minutes from time.

Fortunately a stunning fingertip save from Dan Blacktopp diverted the ball away from the top corner of the net.