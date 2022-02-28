Hatfield United put promotion-chasing Oracle to the sword with five-star display

Matt Noot (right) scored three for Hatfield United in a man-of-the-match display against Oracle Components. - Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FC

Hatfield United delivered a five-star performance to demolish pre-season title favourites Oracle Components at Birchwood.

The 5-1 win was a hammer blow to the hopes of the visitors, leaving them second in the Herts Senior County League Division One and five points adrift of leaders Hertford Heath.

But for United this was an inspired showing and it stretches their unbeaten run to eight, although their relatively lowly position of seventh simply emphasises the frustrations over their poor start to the campaign.

Oracle, as expected, started brightly and Dan Blacktopp had to make a good early save before Vinnie Davino headed a goal-bound effort off the line.

But United eventually began to get on top and Davino was involved at the other end with a shot from distance that bounced off the foot of the post.

With United controlling possession, Oracle went long which played comfortably into the hands of a United defence superbly marshalled by Greg Mackintosh and Darren O’Brien.

Curtis Warner scored one of Hatfield United's five goals against Oracle Components. - Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FC

And with full-backs Chris Gray and Charlie Woodward keeping a tight hold on Oracle’s wingers, Hatfield took the lead with a thunderbolt on 25 minutes, Curtis Warner picking up the ball wide on the left before unleashing a rocket into the top corner.

It became 2-0 just 10 minutes later.

Solomon Dowadu, who had been a constant thorn for the Oracle defence, cut in from the right before striking a left foot shot into the far corner.

The promotion-chasers came out for the second half intent on getting back into the game and Blacktopp had to make two important saves before he was finally beaten after 55 minutes, Callum Bennison giving him no chance.

But that simply drove United on and they upped their game to devastating effect, with Matt Noot taking centre-stage and claiming another man of the match award.

Solomon Dowadu of Hatfield United was a constant thorn for Oracle Components. - Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FC

Both he and Dowadu began to run at the Oracle defence at will and they restored the two-goal lead midway through the half, the latter dribbling past three players before finding Noot for a simple finish.

He made it four and grabbed his second with a cheeky back-heel finish at the back post from a Mackintosh free-kick and he completed his hat-trick two minutes later with a fine run and finish beyond an advancing keeper.