Hatfield United off and running in league after 10-goal thriller

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 9:45 AM September 1, 2021   
Igli Kojku in action for Hatfield United.

Igli Kojku in action for Hatfield United. - Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FC

A 10-goal thriller brought Hatfield United their first win of the new Herts Senior County League Division One season at Old Parmiterians.

It ended 7-3 despite United finding themselves 2-0 down inside 15 minutes.

The brace stung them out of their lethargy though and they pulled one back on 25 minutes, Matt Noot teeing-up Curtis Warner, and they were level on the stroke of half-time with a thumping shot from Dale Stewart.

The second half was almost one-way traffic.

Noot made it three, Charlie Woodward four and Mike Alderman five and there could have been more, Stewart hitting a post and Chris Gray heading over.

The hosts did pull one back with 10 minutes to go but there was to be no late drama, apart from two more goals for Hatfield.

Man of the match Darren O’Brien was sent clear three minutes from time and he made no mistake for number six and with just a minute remaining Stewart hit another screamer from 25 yards to make it lucky seven.

Football
Hatfield News

