Hatfield United continue unbeaten start to season with success at Knebworth

Hatfield United kept up their impressive early season form with a comfortable 3-0 win away to Knebworth putting them fourth in Division One of the Herts Senior County League.

United began the game with some early chances. Dale Stewart had a shot saved before Curtis Warner sent a snap shot went just wide of the post.

The best of them came when Sylvester Makubuya broke clear of the Knebworth defence but with just the keeper to beat, he struck his shot against the crossbar.

The disappointment lasted just two minutes after Naim Rahman-Lewis beat two Knebworth players before sending a pinpoint cross to the far post.

It was met with a diving header by Warner giving the keeper no chance.

The remainder of the half saw both teams snuff each other out but United upped the pace in the second half and only an excellent double save prevented Joe Swadling and Warner from doubling the lead.

The second did come though on 65 minutes, Matt Noot picking up the ball in midfield and advancing past two players before unleashing an unstoppable shot into the top corner.

Ryan Moss tipped a Knebworth effort round the post while Charlie Lloyd with a flick from Stewart’s corner going wide.

Vinnie Davino also went close with a lob over the top but they did make it three with eight minutes to go, substitute Luke Cooper finishing off a fine move between Davino and Stewart.