Noot at the treble as Hatfield United sink leaders Hertford Heath
- Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FC
Matt Noot scored a brilliant hat-trick as Hatfield United bagged a fine win over Herts Senior County League Division One leaders Hertford Heath.
It was only the hosts' second loss of the campaign but showed yet again the strides Hatfield are making since a torrid start to the season.
Noot had an early sight of goal after a mazy dribble but it was Hertford who got off to a flyer, Stachys Scott turning in a left-wing cross at the back post on five minutes.
It took until four minutes from the break for United to draw level, Noot swivelling and planting his shot into the bottom corner.
There was more urgency about the visitors from the restart and they were soon a man to the good, Noot brought down by the last defender who saw red.
That numerical advantage lasted just 10 minutes though, Roddick Ageyman-Duhar dismissed for a retaliatory push after being fouled.
The visitors kept pushing though and after Noot and Solomon Dowadu both went close, Noot waltzed past four challenges to put Hatfield in front.
The hat-trick sealed the win with 12 minutes to go although there was still time for a third red card, United's Dale Stewart going off in the last minute.