Welwyn Hatfield Times

Four wins on the spin for Hatfield with Tring victory

Dan Mountney

Published: 6:19 PM January 31, 2022
Matt Noot Hatfield United

Matt Noot scored twice for Hatfield at Tring. - Credit: Nigel Upson

Hatfield United made it four wins on the spin as they beat Tring Athletic Reserves 3-0 in Herts Senior County League Division One.

It took the away side just five minutes to open the scoring when Matt Noot conjured a goal out of nothing, working space on the edge of the box and finding the bottom corner.

Hatfield continued their fast start and made it 2-0 inside 15 minutes as Charlie Lloyd was fouled in the area before Solomon Dowadu tucked away the subsequent penalty.

Tring got a penalty of their own on the half hour mark, but for the second time in three games, Dan Blacktopp saved the spot kick, denying Riely Churchill.

The visitors killed off the game after half-time when Noot got his second of the afternoon on 57 minutes, smashing home after picking up a loose ball on the edge of the box.

The win leave Hatfield sixth in the table, just two points behind Bovingdon Reserves in fifth.

