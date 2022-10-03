Double top for Hatfield United as 11 goals sends them to the summit

Curtis Warner scored four for Hatfield United in a 11-0 win over Edgware & Kingsbury. - Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB

A club record score and double figures sent Hatfield United flying to the top of the Herts Senior County League Division One table.

They beat Edgware & Kingsbury Res 11-0 on the road in a scintillating display, especially in the first half.

Charlie Lloyd in action for Hatfield United against Edgware & Kinsbury. - Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB

They were 7-0 ahead at the break, stunning their hosts with the first of them four minutes into the contest.

A cross from the right by Rahman-Lewis found Joe Swadling and although his first-time volley was saved, Dale Stewart stuck away the rebound.

United doubled their lead 10 minutes later with a snap shot from the edge of the area by Charlie Lloyd and it was 3-0 after 26 minutes, Stewart's free kick too hot to handle for the Edgware keeper for number three.

Chris Gray scores with a header for Hatfield United. - Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB

The fourth and fifth arrived with five minutes of each other from each of the Hatfield centre-halves and Stewart completed his first hat-trick from the club with a penalty 10 minutes from the break.

Curtis Warner completed a perfect 45 minutes when he rose highest to head home a Swadling corner.

The lead at the break saw four changes from manager Nigel Upson but no change in the momentum.

United kept up the pressure and eight minutes after the interval they had eight, Swadling's shot saved but Warner followed up.

Joe Swadling scores for Hatfield United with a lob. - Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB

Swadling then hit the post but got his first goal for the club with a superb lob a couple of minutes later before setting up Warner for his hat-trick.

Man of the match Warner then brought out a superb diving save from the Edgware keeper before finally getting his fourth of the match following a goalmouth scramble.

Hatfield United U17s had a high-scoring game with Real Stortford Falcons, eventually winning 4-3.

Sam Ashton put them in front after just two minutes and they increased their lead midway through the half when Adam Jaworski's terrific strike was only pushed into the path of Lewis Tupper.

The Falcons began the second half with two goals but found themselves behind again when Sidni Kurti scored.

Another equaliser came but Hatfield weren't done and a Tupper cross was met by a great header from Ashton for his second and the winner.

United's U9s were held to a 3-3 draw against Bishop's Stortford.

They twice took the lead in the final 10 minutes, Jamie Aimie scoring a hat-trick, but Stortford pegged them back both times.