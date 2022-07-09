Del Piero and Nedved on hand as Hatfield Town trio place third in Juventus world cup

Nichi Petcov, Ryley Brailsford and Jayden Shearer on their way to the Juventus camp. - Credit: JOHN SHEARER

Two superstars of world football cast a knowing eye as a trio of former Hatfield Town juniors enjoyed a trip to Juventus for an academy world cup.

Nichi Petcov, Ryley Brailsford and Jayden Shearer were all in the Juventus Academy London squad playing in the 2009 category and were watched by the likes of Alessandro Del Piero and Pavel Nedved among others.

In total 22 countries were represented among the 29 academies taking part and the Hatfield boys were part of the team that finished third overall.

It could have been even better but one of their wins was in a penalty shootout which brought just one point.

All three had their moments too. Shearer scored the winner in the shootout, Brailsford was denied a wonder goal by a superb save and Petcov's superbly-timed block led to a counter-attack and the winning goal in the third-place play-off.

The trio have also been given the good news that they will be included in the academy for the upcoming Junior Premier League season.