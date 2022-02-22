Hatfield Town girls revelling in playing up an age group

There is plenty to be proud of at Hatfield Town Football Club at the minute - with their U14 girls' side the latest to impress.

Their latest win came in a 5-1 success and chairman John Shearer says the performances are enhanced by the fact they are playing up an age group.

He said: "Their development has been amazing and coach Lewis Johnson has done a fantastic job.

"[Playing up a year] was a big gamble going into the season but the results are starting to show along with the character of the team."

But while this season continues, thoughts of the management are already turning towards the newyear where the club will field two teams.

Coach Johnson said: "It's all preparation for next season as we'll play in our own age group. It's the girls' first season as a team and for some it's their first in general.

"I wanted the girls to learn the physical and mental aspects whilst learning how to play the ball around bigger, stronger and faster teams.

"It's been a struggle but parents and players have trusted me and my decision to take a gamble will hopefully make us a better team."

For more information email hatfieldtownofficial@outlook.com