Hatfield Town youngsters enjoy football's return as seniors get fitness boost

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:50 AM May 2, 2021   
Hatfield Town FC U9s

Hatfield Town's U9 side have enjoyed a fun return to football. - Credit: HATFIELD TOWN FC

Hatfield Town's youngsters have been enjoying a welcome return to action following the frustrations of the lockdown.

Most of the U9 side were new to the club and the game but after weeks of training they were slowly bonding together as a squad.

And it looked like more hard work was needed when their opening game against Cuffley saw the pace of the game come as shock to many.

However, seven days later the pair locked horns again and this time Hatfield were a different proposition. Oscar Davis got one goal but there were plenty of other chances, most notably for Liasis and Louie.

The defence of Danny Hart, Archie Boland-Hazell, Brodie Shearer and David Olaosebikan stood firm and when they were breached, goalkeeper Ryan Cooper was in sensational form.

And it was the same for the full squad, Lilly Brailsford and James Chetworth making valuable contributions in a match that should bring plenty of confidence and delight.

Hatfield Town FC chairman John Shearer with Jason Lombard of Hatfield energie fitness

Hatfield Town chairman John Shearer with Jason Lombard from energie fitness in Hatfield. - Credit: HATFIELD TOWN FC

Town have also been working to bolster the whole club, from the first-team down after signing a deal with energie fitness in the town.

The gym will provide fitness programs for the three men's senior teams and the new ladies' squad and fitness sessions at training for the U16s.

Stags chairman John Shearer said: "Jason from energie fitness has been a great help supporting our players during lockdown as he hosted zoom fitness sessions along with one of his instructors, Luke.

"These sessions were great for coaches and players' mental health and kept the teams in a routine.

"Jason is one of the most selfless people I've ever met and he's always looking to help others and looking at ways to help people in and around Hatfield. We clicked straight away.

"The partnership will help us push the club in the direction we want as we look to build a professional atmosphere."

