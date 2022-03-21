Title joy caps delight at simply playing again for Hatfield Town U12 Wanderers

Getting back to playing regularly was all the motivation Hatfield Town U12 Wanderers needed as they claimed the league title.

After the disruptions to the past couple of seasons, the youngsters played like they had never played before, starting off strongly and getting better and better as the season progressed.

In the end they strolled to success in Division Five of the Mid Herts Rural Minors League, winning all 17 of the games that they played and scoring 79 goals along the way.

A spokeswoman for the team said: "Coaches Hedges and Lewis along with everyone affiliated with the club were ecstatic with the courage and commitment the boys showed.

"The trophy was handed over this week as all the players celebrated after defeating rivals Hatfield Town Vikings in an impressive 8-2 away victory."

The squad was made of Gash, Whitney, Lipiec, Hyde, Clark, McFarling, Hedges, Armstrong, Sola, Smith and Caswell.