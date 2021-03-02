Hatfield Town hope tournament will be a good end to a difficult season

Published: 8:59 AM March 2, 2021

Hatfield Town will hold a tournament to give teams some games at the end of a difficult season. - Credit: HATFIELD TOWN FC

Hatfield Town will host a senior football tournament at the end of May as they look to combat the lack of games this year.

The event, to be held at Birchwood Leisure Centre on May 22, is on top of the competition being run by the Herts Senior County League.

Eight teams in two groups will play for two trophies across two pitches, meaning a minimum of five 30-minute games, a guaranteed two and a half hours of football.

Official referees and refreshments will also be provided with positions in each group determining the draw for the knockout stages.

Chairman and manager of the Stags, John Shearer, said: "We are delighted to be hosting our first of many senior football tournaments.

"We would like to invite clubs from all levels to come enjoy an end to a difficult season.

"With so much disruption this season we want to offer teams the chance to play some more games."

The club says it will be "first come, first served" and to express an interest and for more information, email hatfieldtownofficial@outlook.com