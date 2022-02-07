Juventus come calling for talented Hatfield Town and Welwyn Garden City football trio

Three talented young players from the borough have been snapped up by one of the most famous names in world football - Juventus.

Hatfield Town pair Jayden Shearer and Ryley Brailsford and Lenny Dean of Welwyn Garden City have been selected to play for the Juventus Academy London U13s, currently playing in the Junior Premier League.

The trio are all aiming for a trip to Turn in June where they will showcase their talents alongside their new team-mates in the Juventus world cup, a competition for all the Juve academy teams from around the globe.

And they have enjoyed positive starts in the famous black and white stripes of Italy's Old Lady.

Shearer has started in all five games so far while fellow centre-half Dean is also ever present since his selection.

Brailsford meanwhile adds flare going forward and scored within seven minutes of making his debut.

Hatfield Town chairman and manager Johnny Shearer said: "The boys have lots to do as they look to improve and adjust and fight for a place on the plane to Turin.

"But it is brilliant to see some local lads working hard to progress and achieve goals in the sport they love."