Hatfield Swimming Club welcome guests from PK Sisak Janaf in Croatia

Hatfield Swimming Club had some very special guests pay them a visit during their regional qualifiers meet.

Their guests were a group of young Croatian swimmers from Plivacki Klub Sisak Janaf, a club based in Sisak, 40 miles or so south-east of Zagreb.

Hatfield Swimming Club coaches Janko Gojkovic and Daniel Fogg (pink shirts) with counterparts from PK Sisak Dejan Rukljac and Hrvoje Petrovic. - Credit: HATFIELD SWIMMING CLUB

The Croatian team, led by coaches Dejan Rukljac and Hrvoje Petrovic, were hosted by families of the Hatfield club's members and notched up a host of personal best times and medals during the weekend competition.

Hatfield head coach Janko Gojkovic said: "This was a really enriching experience for swimmers from both clubs and added an international flavour to our meet."

Luka, one of the younger members of the Sisak club who made the journey to compete, said: "I had fun. It was tiring but totally worth it."