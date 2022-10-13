Hatfield swimmer Hartley hoping to build on fine summer season

Hatfield Swimming Club's Caitlin Hartley is back in the pool and looking to build on a good summer season.

An upper sixth form pupil at St Columba's College, who has swum for Hatfield SC since the age of seven, Hartley qualified for the British Championships in Sheffield in July for the first time, after the previous two years were cancelled due to Covid.

Hartley swam in the 18-year-old category in 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke, setting personal bests and qualifying for all three finals.

And she placed fifth in the 50m, sixth in the 100m and won bronze in the 200m before enjoying a short break in the summer.

Hartley was back in action at a training camp in Croatia recently and is now continuing her preparations for an attempt to qualify for the Winter Nationals in Sheffield in December.