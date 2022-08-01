Medals for Hatfield Swimming Club after successful summer champs
- Credit: HATFIELD SWIMMING CLUB
Hatfield Swimming Club had a huge number of its pink army at the British Summer Championships - and they did not disappoint.
Held at Ponds Forge in Sheffield, the club managed to place three swimmers in three women’s 50m breaststroke finals.
Charlotte Williams and Caitlin Hartley both came fifth with personal best times in their age groups, the former clocking 33.45 seconds in the 16 years with a time of 33.37 for Hartley in the 18s.
However, the star was Ashley Ransome who brought home a gold medal with another PB, 31.99, in the 19 years and over final.
Hartley did managed to get herself on the podium though with a bronze won in the 200m breaststroke.
The club's youngest swimmers came in the 13/14 age group, Erin Currie in the 50m freestyle and George Prince in the 400 individual medley and 200m breaststroke.
They swam alongside Daniel Belsey who picked up a personal best time of 4:24.19 in the 400m free, which was good enough for 16th place.
Oliver Baskerville meanwhile made the 100m breaststroke final with a PB of 1:12.17.
Hatfield's head coach Janko Gojkovic said: "Our motto is 'per ardua ad alta’ - through hardship great heights are reached. That has never been more true.
"We are incredibly proud of the commitment and perseverance these young people continue to show and we’re delighted with the great results this week."
Th club also have representation in the the English Nationals and both Daniel Williams and Romanos Hiotis-Sklavenitis who will compete in the 3km race at the British Open Water Nationals this month.
Hatfield Swimming Club British Summer Championships 2022: Alice Green, Lilly Blount, Ever Ives, Erin Currie, Megan Gray, Charlotte Williams, Ashley Ransome , Jessica Keogh, Caitlin Hartley, Jason Ho, Lucas Hartley, George Prince, Daniel Belsey, Oliver Baskerville.