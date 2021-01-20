Hatfield Swimming Club's Craig Hunter handed officials spot at Tokyo Olympics

Published: 1:48 PM January 20, 2021

Hatfield Swimming Club's Craig Hunter speaking prior to the 2012 Paralympics when he was chef de mission for Team GB. - Credit: ANNA GOWTHORPE/PA

The games themselves may still be waiting for the green light and swimmers have yet to qualify but one Hertfordshire man has already booked his seat on the flight to Tokyo.

The Olympic Games was postponed last year because of the pandemic and rescheduled to start on July 23 this summer.

And while there are doubts as to whether they will begin on the new date, officials are being appointed to the various sports.

Craig Hunter, president of Hatfield Swimming Club and a St Albans resident, is one of two Swim England and British Swimming officials to secure their tickets to Japan, Helen Akers being the other.

Hunter is no stranger to the Olympics having been chef de mission, the person ultimately responsible, for Team GB for the Paralympics of 2012.

The former Hitchin Boys School pupil also acted as a judge at Rio 2016 and has everything crossed that the games go ahead as planned.

Speaking on the Swim England website he said: "I was fortunate to be appointed as a judge in Rio 2016 which was a wonderful experience. I hoped that I would be given the opportunity to referee at a future Olympic Games.”

“My first thoughts [on last year's postponement] were for the competitors who have been training for years to qualify and compete at the Games.

"But I was not surprised as so many other events were either postponed or cancelled.

“I just hope the Games will go ahead as planned in July and I can enjoy the experience.

“I’ve been fortunate to gain so much experience at international events, both as an official and as the British Swimming team manager.

“The support and mentoring from other officials during my officiating career has been amazing.”