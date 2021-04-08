Hatfield QE Rugby Club to give fitness levels a boost with new partnership

Published: 11:32 AM April 8, 2021

Hatfield QE Rugby Club have announced a partnership with Energie Fitness to get their players in shape for the season ahead.

After over a year without any competitive rugby, the Roe Hill Hall-based team are back in training in preparation for when games are given the go-ahead.

Head coach Ian Matthews said: “As a relatively new coach for the team, I’ve been very keen to get the guys to take their rugby a little more seriously and part of that was to make a partnership with a local gym.

"I went to Energie with one of our players who was already a member and it quickly became obvious that it would be my first choice for the players.

"I was really impressed with the array of equipment, the way the gym was set up and the friendly staff. It’s perfect for strength conditioning."

The deal at the Town Centre gym gives players a fantastic offer on gym membership and discounts for their family while the two parties are already working on combining forces for community events and activities.

Jason Lombard, managing director of Energie Fitness in Hatfield, said: "We are keen to get the players into tip-top condition and to do that we are opening the club at 12.01am on April 12 for all players and Energie members.

If you want to get fit or try rugby, everyone is welcome at Hatfield Queen Elizabeth Rugby Club.

Call 07487 517 368 for more information or to find out about Energie Fitness ring 01707 830444.