Hatfield QE Rugby Club looking to boost playing squad as lockdown restrictions eased

Published: 6:00 AM March 29, 2021

Hatfield QE Rugby Club are on the lookout for new players as they return from over a year without games. - Credit: HATFIELD QE RFC

Hatfield Queen Elizabeth Rugby Club are hoping to take advantage of the public's desire to get bac outdoors and active after the lockdown by launching a recruitment drive.

The Roe Hill Hall-based club are after players of all abilities as the look hopefully towards a full and uninterrupted season.

First-team coach Ian Matthews said: “We always want new players, whether that is someone who is completely new to the game, or someone who is returning after a period of not playing.

"The training sessions are fun, engaging and challenging and everyone is welcome, regardless of age, fitness levels, or ability.”

Szabolcs Tolani was one such player who opted to join after the easing of the first lockdown last summer.

“I was getting lazy and needed to do something when I bumped into a player who recommended the club," he said. "And I have no regrets. I was made to feel really welcome, it’s more like a family.”

The first session back takes place this Thursday from 7pm and the club hope to organise adapted and full contact games just as soon as restrictions allow.

For more information call 07487 517 368.