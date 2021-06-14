Hatfield QE enjoy competitive late season rugby fixtures

Published: 3:45 PM June 14, 2021

Jago Penrose on the attack for Hatfield QE against Biggleswade. - Credit: HATFIELD QE RFC

Hatfield QE Rugby Club have been enjoying some competitive late season fixtures as they continue to prepare for the new campaign.

A late fightback in their latest outing, against Ongar, wasn't enough to prevent defeat, Hatfield going down 45-35.

Hatfield's Jim Copper makes a tackle on a Biggleswade player. - Credit: HATFIELD QE RFC

The squad, a mix of young, old and guests, shipped four tries in the opening 20 minutes against the youthful Essex outfit but slowly they clawed their way back into things

Jake Tibble, Damien Poulter and James Ryan all crossed the whitewash, the latter after great work from Konrad Konwalik, playing only his second game.

Joel Nziza of Hatfield QE looks to evade two wannabe Biggleswade tacklers. - Credit: HATFIELD QE RFC

And with Jacob Locke-Gotel, man of the match player Sam Wilkes and Charlie Gibbs all to the fore, Hatfield felt they could go on and win it.

However, a late score for the visitors killed off the momentum and left Ongar the victors.

Dan Prowse on his way to his try for Hatfield QE against Biggleswade. - Credit: HATFIELD QE RFC

One week earlier they had lost another close match, this one 14-10 at Biggleswade.

Stuart Yule on the way to his try for Hatfield QE against Biggleswade. - Credit: HATFIELD QE RFC

Dan Prowse and Stuart Yule scored for HQE but the two conversions scored by the hosts proved crucial.