Hatfield QE enjoy competitive late season rugby fixtures
- Credit: HATFIELD QE RFC
Hatfield QE Rugby Club have been enjoying some competitive late season fixtures as they continue to prepare for the new campaign.
A late fightback in their latest outing, against Ongar, wasn't enough to prevent defeat, Hatfield going down 45-35.
The squad, a mix of young, old and guests, shipped four tries in the opening 20 minutes against the youthful Essex outfit but slowly they clawed their way back into things
Jake Tibble, Damien Poulter and James Ryan all crossed the whitewash, the latter after great work from Konrad Konwalik, playing only his second game.
And with Jacob Locke-Gotel, man of the match player Sam Wilkes and Charlie Gibbs all to the fore, Hatfield felt they could go on and win it.
However, a late score for the visitors killed off the momentum and left Ongar the victors.
One week earlier they had lost another close match, this one 14-10 at Biggleswade.
Dan Prowse and Stuart Yule scored for HQE but the two conversions scored by the hosts proved crucial.