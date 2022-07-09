News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
New captain and coaching team at Hatfield QE Rugby Club

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:05 PM July 9, 2022
Jake Tibble, Charlie Gibbs and Richard Fisher will lead Hatfield QE Rugby Club into the 2022-2023 season.

Hatfield Queen Elizabeth Rugby Club have turned to a club favourite to lead the squad in the new season.

Fly-half Charlie Gibbs, who has been at the club for 10 years and vice-captain for the past three, will step up to the role of captain.

The 27-year-old said: "It’s a great honour to be given this opportunity. We’ve got a good bunch of players here and I feel that working with the new coaching team will propel us forward this year."

That new coaching team sees Jake Tibble, who has been the coach of the University of Hertfordshire women's team for the past two seasons, join up with Richard Fisher.

The latter started as assistant last season but had to step up midway through the campaign.

He said: "Last season was a baptism by fire but it was a good thing because it pushes you harder to succeed.

"This is more of a rebuilding season. We’ve got just the one team and we have to be realistic but if we can get a half-decent season from the lads, one which shows progression, then we’ve achieved what’s needed."

