Adapted games but Hatfield QE and Welwyn delighted with rugby's return

Published: 11:45 AM May 18, 2021

Both Hatfield QE and Welwyn rugby clubs have enjoyed the thrill of competition once again - even if it was in adapted form.

There were no scrums or mauls and the game at Roe Hill Hall, where Hatfield took on Northolt, was split into four 20-minute periods

And it was the hosts who enjoyed the freedom of no breakdowns, cruising to a 32-5 success.

They looked strong from the off but were thwarted until Luke Goodwin showed excellent handling skills, juggling the ball one handed as he broke through the line and crossing the line.

The physical presence in quarter two of Tony Giddings and Jonathan Eid started to punch holes in Northolt’s defence with the latter getting the second try of the game.

The backs also benefitted from this dominance up front and began to take control of the game.

First Jon Thompson powered through with some strong hand-offs before Kieran O’Shea chipped over the defence for Arjun Chandrakanthan to chase.

He collected the ball and popped it back to O’Shea for the score.

Scrum-half Chandrakanthan and his fly-half partner Charlie Gibbs then combined for a score, finished off by the former, but Gibbs also crossed the line with a clever interception.

Head coach Ian Matthews said: "It was a solid result with our players controlling the game, attacking spaces and trusting their skills and team-mates.

“It was a big and positive step forward. We were fitter, our skills have improved and the teamwork was stronger."

Welwyn took on Letchworth in an adapted version of the game. - Credit: LETCHWORTH RFC

Welwyn meanwhile fell to a 66-21 defeat at garden city rivals Letchworth, where the open play brought plenty of running rugby.

They found themselves down 21-0 at the first break and 44-7 at half-time but they continued to battle and were rewarded for a never-say-die attitude with a couple more tries to give the final score a more respectable look.