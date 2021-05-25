News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Hatfield QE add victory over Harlow to their continuing good form

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:15 AM May 25, 2021   
Hatfield QE RFC in action against Harlow

Hatfield QE picked up a victory over Harlow in their latest game. - Credit: ALEX OWEN

Hatfield QE continued to rack up the victories since returning to action - the latest over Harlow.

The Roe Hill Hall-based rugby club got the victory in their latest adapted contest, winning 26-10.

Coach Ian Matthews had some enforced changes to the team, including giving debuts to Konrad Konwalik, Shivendra Singh and Julius Madepi, none of whom have played a game of rugby before.

Jim Cooper also made his debut for HQE.

Hatfield opened the scoring with Samuel Kasujja Mirembe's rampaging run taking him over the line.

A second soon followed following a well-worked move from the backs, fly-half Charlie Gibbs and centre Luke Goodwin combining for the latter to score.

Harlow got one back to leave it 12-5 to Hatfield at the break and there was yet more changes for the visitors but the likes of Jacob Locke-Gotel, Chris Seaborne and Conrad Omadi made sure that Hatfield's defence remained strong.

And after Omadi made a try-saving tackle, Cooper charged from halfway to score under the posts.

A tense finish needed all of Hatfield's improved fitness and they got their rewards in the closing moments with Gibbs stepping several players to wrap things up.

Rugby
Hatfield News

