Hatfield QE add victory over Harlow to their continuing good form
- Credit: ALEX OWEN
Hatfield QE continued to rack up the victories since returning to action - the latest over Harlow.
The Roe Hill Hall-based rugby club got the victory in their latest adapted contest, winning 26-10.
Coach Ian Matthews had some enforced changes to the team, including giving debuts to Konrad Konwalik, Shivendra Singh and Julius Madepi, none of whom have played a game of rugby before.
Jim Cooper also made his debut for HQE.
Hatfield opened the scoring with Samuel Kasujja Mirembe's rampaging run taking him over the line.
A second soon followed following a well-worked move from the backs, fly-half Charlie Gibbs and centre Luke Goodwin combining for the latter to score.
Harlow got one back to leave it 12-5 to Hatfield at the break and there was yet more changes for the visitors but the likes of Jacob Locke-Gotel, Chris Seaborne and Conrad Omadi made sure that Hatfield's defence remained strong.
And after Omadi made a try-saving tackle, Cooper charged from halfway to score under the posts.
A tense finish needed all of Hatfield's improved fitness and they got their rewards in the closing moments with Gibbs stepping several players to wrap things up.