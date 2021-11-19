Countess Anne land historic Hatfield Schools football title

There was a historic triumph for Countess Anne as the Hatfield & District Primary Schools' football season returned.

The tournament, held at De Havilland, was the first since the restrictions were lifted and featuring seven schools in total, Birchwood Avenue, Green Lanes, Hatfield Community Free School, St Philip Howard and The Ryde joining the hosts and the winners.

There were some very competitive matches in the muddy conditions as the schools played a group stage before the semi-finals and final.

HCFS beat De Havilland in the last four while Countess Anne saw off St Philip Howard to set up an entertaining and committed final.

And an early lead proved crucial as Countess Anne took the win 2-0 to clinch their first ever tournament victory after many years of coming close,.

Event organisers also acknowledged the work of Year 13 referees from Onslow St Audrey's as well as the players, families and members of staff of all schools who took part and their role in making the tournament so enjoyable and successful.