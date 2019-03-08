Determined Hatfield Hyde grab second win of the season with Finchley success

Saim Rajput bowls for Hatfield Hyde. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Hatfield Hyde recorded their second of the season thanks to the work of a determined middle order in their rain affected encounter with Old Finchleians.

Hyde won the toss and elected to field first with their opening bowlers producing a tight opening spell, in particular Rajput with 5 maidens and figures of 1-17 in his 10-over spell.

Old Finchleians reached drinks with a respectable score of 60-3 in tough batting conditions but quickly collapsed to 70-7, in part thanks to a direct-hit run-out from Miflan to remove top scorer Diryesh (37).

Finchleians tail end rallied in impressive style, dominating the remaining 20 overs to post what looked like an above par final score of 171-9.

Hyde's chase started poorly, losing opener Whitton in the first over then slipping to 34-4 after 11 overs.

But the middle order recovered superbly to reach drinks at 91-5.

Their charge was halted by the rain which wiped out an hour's worth of play and left them with an adjusted target of 117 from 34 overs.

They faltered after the break, losing three more wickets, but were safely guided home in the 32nd over thanks to the heroics of Davies (23*).

The second team made it a good day with a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Hertford.

Three wickets from Matt Douglas helped restrict Hertford to 115-8 and unbeaten knocks of 35 and 47 from Eddie Wanniarachchi and Mike Burson saw the Hyde home.