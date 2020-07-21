Herts Cricket League round-up: Emotional but win-laden day for Hatfield Hyde

Saim Rajput hit the winning runs as Hatfield Hyde remembered his father Raja. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

An emotional day at Hatfield Hyde ended up with a joyful clean sweep of victories.

Will Pickworth bowls Charles Smith in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO Will Pickworth bowls Charles Smith in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

The club were able to field four teams for the first time in many years but the day began with a moving tribute and minute’s silence for long-serving club legend Shujaat Rajput who died of COVID-19 in April.

Affectionately and widely known as Raja, he was a respected and outstanding player and latterly umpire for the club’s first team.

And his former team-mates delivered the best possible salute with a last-over, three-wicket win over Chorleywood seconds.

The hosts had set 155-8 but Hyde kept pace with the target largely due to a calm and impressive debut from 17-year-old Matt Gazzini.

He reached an assured 50 in the final over but perhaps fittingly it was Raja’s son Saim who hit the winning runs with two balls to spare.

The first win of the day came from the thirds who bowled out Stevenage for 92 and won by four wickets with 12 overs to spare. The seconds followed it up with a 101-run victory over their Bentley Heath counterparts.

The star performer for Hatfield was Aamir Malik, who smashed a terrific unbeaten 107, 65 coming in the last 10 overs.

For Bentley Heath Martin Dunnett hit 24 while Lee Riley took 2-37.

Hatfield Hyde’s fourths completed the successes when they beat Hoddesdon by 108 runs, thanks in part to debut 50s for both Colin Jeffery and Hari Krishna Reddy Konda.

Elsewhere Old Owens opened up with a 53-run success over Bishop’s Stortford in the Championship, a 112-run partnership between Ralph Lane (58) and Rhys Carter (76) doing most of the damage.

Mo Asif bagged three wickets and hit 52 runs, Archie Stephens chipping in with 62 too, but Knebworth Park were all out 13 runs short of the target set by Chorleywood.

Datchworth lost by three wickets at Eversholt, despite Tom Braithwaite’s 5-38, while the most exciting finish of the day came in Division Four A as Hatfield & Crusaders took on Bishop’s Stortford’s second string.

Having been set 179-8, Ian Golder taking 4-21, H&C reached that score with nine wickets down but couldn’t add another run before they were all out, leaving the match tied.