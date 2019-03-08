Hatfield & Crusaders seal impressive win at Northwood Town

Hatfield & Crusaders' Ben Clark. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Hatfield & Crusaders sealed an impressive win at Northwood Town to move up to third position in Division Four A of the Herts Cricket League.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two early wickets were countered by a rapid partnership of 71 in just nine overs between Ben Clark and Rory Faraday as H&C established a winning position.

Clark eventually went for 56 while Faraday managed 69 as they got to 256 all out.

And with the strong bowling line-up, victory was never in doubt as northwood fell 90-runs short.

Ian Golder returned the best figures with 4-35 while Andy Foster (3-25) and Sam Edge (2-23) were able assistants.

Alan Jakes took three wickets for the second team but they slipped to a narrow defeat at home Watton-at-Stone and the fourths lost by seven wickets at Letchworth.

There was a win for the threes though against Mill Hill Village with Shivram Patneedi taking three wickets and hitting 57 in reply.