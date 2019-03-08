Wynne wins the derby as Hatfield sides put on a show

Hatfield and Crusaders' Yasir Shafi batting in the match between Hatfield & Crusaders and Hatfield Hyde. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

It was as thrilling and as tense as you would expect most derbies to be but in the end it was Hatfield & Crusaders who took the spoils against Hatfield Hyde - sneaking home by just one wicket.

The result at Ascots Lane lifted the hosts into second in the Saracens Hertfordshire Cricket League Division Four A table while Hyde sit at the other end.

But the performance of both should bode well for the rest of the year.

The match was on a knife edge when Crusaders' Heath Bond was run out by keeper Scott Davies, having made an aggressive 55.

It left the home side 19 runs short of Hyde's 148-9 total and with just one wicket remaining.

But Aman Sofat and Gareth Wynne dug deep to defy the impressive bowling attack and the gathering gloom.

And with a loud and vocal support pushing them on, Wynne hit the winning runs with five overs to spare.

Earlier Hatfield & Crusaders had restricted Hyde after a couple of early breakthroughs reduced them to 1-2.

Sofat was again key to this, taking 3-29, while Billy Bigley who bowled an unbroken 10-over spell, returning with figures of 3-19.

But Hyde slowly began to recover, even if wickets still continued to fall.

Captain Miflan Mujreen made 19, Davies 15 and Hakeem Siddique 32 as they got to 105-6 before Sofat's return brought him two further scalps.

A defiant and gutsy last-wicket partnership between Jaward and Ismee bolstered Hyde's total and when Hatfield & Crusaders made a similarly shaky start with the bat, their hopes were raised.

Three wickets fell early as Mujreen (3-25) and Shujaat Rajput (2-37) enjoyed a strong opening spell but the problem was always Bond and the opener made light of the conditions to hold the innings together.

The hosts continued to leak wickets but Hyde had them in trouble at 98-7.

Some risky batting following drinks received mixed results, scoring runs but losing yet more wickets in the process.

However, it proved enough.

H&Cs' second team lost by five wickets at Old Elizabethans, Barry Phillips top-scoring with 49 and Andy Foster taking 4-30, and 3-12 for Syam Chowdary wasn't enough as the thirds lost to Hitchin.

There was better fortune for the fourths though who defeated Baldock by seven wickets.

Hatfield Hyde's seconds lost to Old Minchendenians.