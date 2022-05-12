News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Hatfield Comets Youth lift second trophy of the Mid Herts Rural Minors League season

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 3:05 PM May 12, 2022
Hatfield Comets Youth U14s celebrate their Mid Herts Rural Minor League success.

Hatfield Comets Youth U14s celebrate their Mid Herts Rural Minor League success. - Credit: HATFIELD COMETS YFC

Hatfield Comets Youth U14s are on top of the world after claiming end of season silverware.

Having already come out on top of their Mid Herts Rural Minors League division, they captured a double with a 2-1 victory in the divisional cup final against Cuffley Youth. 

They started slow and Cuffley took the lead from a free-kick.

But a strike from R.Dawson took the game to extra time and after a number of saves from the Cuffley keeper, R.Mutescu bagged the winner in the second half of the extra period.

The club's Josh Penny said: "This was a huge moment for the boys as we managed to reach the final last season but were unable to play due to COVID.

"I am so proud of how far these boys have come, the work they put in at training and matches is beyond belief. They have a never give up attitude and its a special, special group to coach. Their not only great footballers but a great bunch of lads who have a bright future ahead of them."

They now have a league shield final against Potters Bar to complete the season.

Football
Hatfield News

