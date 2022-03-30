Hatfield Comet youngsters secure spot in League Shield final

Hatfield Comet Youth under-14s reached the final of the League Shield for the first time with a 3-1 win over Hatfield Town.

Two goals from Mutescu and another from Hayler secured the win for a team formed only three years ago.

They topped the league table in 2020-21, before the season was declared null and void due to the Covid pandemic, and were first in the supplementary division, four points clear in both.

They also reached the cup final and have repeated that feat this term, while also reaching the Shield showdown and standing on the brink of the league title.

"We are currently unbeaten in league and cups," said manager Joshua Penny.

"After last season's knockbacks, not being able to play the division cup final due to Covid, we have truly flourished this season.

"The boys' determination and love for the game, the club and town is truly inspirational. We are proud to represent Hatfield and Hatfield Comets and will do everything we can to secure the cup and shield.

"Every player turns up week in week out and puts in 100 per cent effort in training and matches. Their dedication is unbelievable.

"For me as a manager it is an absolute joy to see the boys develop not only in football but in their everyday life."