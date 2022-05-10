Hatfield Athletic boss praises 'amazing' players after Bingham Cox success

Hatfield Athletic manager Chris Maloney praised his "amazing" players after a historic Bingham Cox Cup success.

The Herts Senior County League Division Two side are a relatively new club but beat Bedmond United 4-0 in the final held at The Recreation Ground, home of Colney Heath.

They got one before half-time, Jordan Foster setting up 18-year-old Casey Zwager and after an excellent save from Andrew Spencer to deny Bedmond one-on-one, Dom Webb headed home a Rob Frame corner for 2-0.

That became three just a few minutes later, Josh Dickinson scoring after a ball forward from Craig Whichelow, and substitute Aman Ghebru wrapped it up 20 minutes from time.

Maloney said: "This is a historic day for this club and the players. We started this club as a group of 21-year-olds, and our first two seasons were cut short by COVID.

"To get to a cup final at the first opportunity and to go on and win it is something special.

"The players are amazing, this group has a special bond, and it really made the difference to get us over the line.

"This is the second oldest cup in Hertfordshire and to see our club's name go in the history books is amazing.

"I want to say a massive thank you to all the players, and everyone who works hard in the background - my assistant Brad Martin, my parents Chris and Jo and so many others who put so much work in behind the scenes."